U.S. Economy's Fastest Growth in Two Years: A Closer Look

The U.S. economy experienced its fastest growth rate in two years during the third quarter, driven by strong consumer spending and an export rebound, according to a Commerce Department report. This development comes despite challenges like increasing living costs and a recent government shutdown that have muted momentum.

While high-income households and large corporations have been thriving in this 'K-shaped' economy, many small businesses and lower-income families continue to struggle with rising costs and limited resources. Economists partly attribute this disparity to policies enacted during Donald Trump's presidency, including aggressive tariffs.

Furthermore, economists note an emerging affordability crisis, exacerbated by tariffs and inflation, impacting consumer confidence and income growth. Despite these issues, the economy's resilience suggests the Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts, as it monitors labor market and inflation trends.

