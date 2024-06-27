Left Menu

Dumna Airport Canopy Collapse Amid Heavy Rains

A section of a fabric canopy at Dumna airport collapsed due to heavy rainwater accumulation, crushing a parked car. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Officials are investigating to prevent future incidents. The airport's new terminal, inaugurated by PM Modi in March, recently opened.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:22 IST
Dumna Airport Canopy Collapse Amid Heavy Rains
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A segment of the fabric canopy at Dumna airport gave way on Thursday, succumbing to heavy rainwater accumulation, which resulted in a parked car being severely damaged, according to airport authorities.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 am, causing no injuries. 'The canopy was installed to enhance the aesthetics of the 'drop and go' area,' explained airport director Rajeev Ratna Pandey. 'However, it couldn't withstand the collected rainwater, leading to its rupture and the subsequent collapse onto a vehicle beneath it.'

An investigation by the project officer has been ordered to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. This mishap follows the recent virtual inauguration of the airport's new Rs 450-crore terminal building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10.

