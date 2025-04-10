Protests Spark Call for Israeli Boycott After Fast Food Attacks

Lahore's KFC outlet became the recent target of anti-Israel protests, with demonstrators pelting stones and causing damage to the property. Many were seen raising slogans condemning Israel and the US, while staff and customers narrowly escaped harm. The incident follows similar attacks in Karachi.

In response to these aggressive demonstrations, Mufti Taqi Usmani, a leading Islamic scholar, has urged the Muslim community to boycott Israel completely. His call came during the National Palestine Conference, emphasizing peaceful expression of dissent under Sharia law.

The protests spotlight rising tensions over Israeli actions in Gaza, with clerics criticizing both the US and international human rights bodies for their perceived inaction amidst the escalating humanitarian crisis.

