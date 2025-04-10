Judge Allows Lawsuit Over Trump's Defamatory Statements on Central Park Five to Proceed

A federal judge has decided that a defamation lawsuit against former U.S. President Donald Trump can move forward. The lawsuit accuses Trump of making false statements about five Black and Hispanic men known as the Central Park Five, who were wrongly convicted for a 1989 crime.

Judge Wendy Beetlestone ruled that the plaintiffs, who filed the suit last October, have provided sufficient evidence to continue the case. The lawsuit was filed by Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown, and Korey Wise, seeking damages for reputational and emotional harm.

The White House declined to comment on the ongoing case. During a 2024 presidential debate, Trump allegedly misrepresented facts about the men, which the judge noted could be deemed false. This is not the first instance where Trump faced criticism regarding the Central Park Five case.

