Left Menu

Judge Allows Lawsuit Over Trump's Defamatory Statements on Central Park Five to Proceed

A federal judge ruled that a lawsuit accusing former U.S. President Donald Trump of defamation against the Central Park Five can proceed. The lawsuit claims Trump made false statements during his 2024 campaign about the men, who were wrongfully convicted of a 1989 crime in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:02 IST
Judge Allows Lawsuit Over Trump's Defamatory Statements on Central Park Five to Proceed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has decided that a defamation lawsuit against former U.S. President Donald Trump can move forward. The lawsuit accuses Trump of making false statements about five Black and Hispanic men known as the Central Park Five, who were wrongly convicted for a 1989 crime.

Judge Wendy Beetlestone ruled that the plaintiffs, who filed the suit last October, have provided sufficient evidence to continue the case. The lawsuit was filed by Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown, and Korey Wise, seeking damages for reputational and emotional harm.

The White House declined to comment on the ongoing case. During a 2024 presidential debate, Trump allegedly misrepresented facts about the men, which the judge noted could be deemed false. This is not the first instance where Trump faced criticism regarding the Central Park Five case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025