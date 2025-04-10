Judge Allows Lawsuit Over Trump's Defamatory Statements on Central Park Five to Proceed
A federal judge ruled that a lawsuit accusing former U.S. President Donald Trump of defamation against the Central Park Five can proceed. The lawsuit claims Trump made false statements during his 2024 campaign about the men, who were wrongfully convicted of a 1989 crime in New York.
A federal judge has decided that a defamation lawsuit against former U.S. President Donald Trump can move forward. The lawsuit accuses Trump of making false statements about five Black and Hispanic men known as the Central Park Five, who were wrongly convicted for a 1989 crime.
Judge Wendy Beetlestone ruled that the plaintiffs, who filed the suit last October, have provided sufficient evidence to continue the case. The lawsuit was filed by Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown, and Korey Wise, seeking damages for reputational and emotional harm.
The White House declined to comment on the ongoing case. During a 2024 presidential debate, Trump allegedly misrepresented facts about the men, which the judge noted could be deemed false. This is not the first instance where Trump faced criticism regarding the Central Park Five case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Central Park Five
- defamation
- lawsuit
- judge
- Donald Trump
- 2019
- New York
- federal court
- dismissal
ALSO READ
2019 Jamia violence: Delhi HC refuses to stay trial court proceedings at this stage.
Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Dismissed Over Drug Syndicate Links As High Court Judge Faces Cash Controversy
Delhi HC asks police to respond to plea by activist Sharjeel Imam challenging order to frame charges against him in 2019 Jamia violence case.
Cash row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna's meeting with bar leaders and top SC judges concludes.
Karnataka High Court Acts Against Judge for Citing Phantom Rulings