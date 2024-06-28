Maharashtra Unveils Bold Financial Aid Initiatives for Women and Families

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a game-changing financial assistance scheme in the state Budget for 2024-25, offering a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women aged 21 to 60 years.

Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, detailed the scheme, named 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' during his budget speech in the assembly. Slated for implementation from July, the initiative comes just months before the state elections in October.

A substantial annual budget of Rs 46,000 crore will fund the scheme. Additionally, Pawar introduced the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana,' under which eligible families of five will receive three free cooking gas cylinders each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)