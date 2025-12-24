The Tragic Crash: Libya's Defense Delegation's Fatal Flight

A private jet crash near Ankara claimed the lives of Libya's military chief and four other officers, along with three crew members, on Tuesday night.

The Libyan delegation was returning from high-level defense talks in Turkey when a suspected technical malfunction on the Falcon 50 business jet caused the catastrophe, according to Libyan and Turkish officials.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah expressed profound loss, naming the deceased, including Gen Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad. Investigations are ongoing in collaboration with Turkish authorities.