The Tragic Crash: Libya's Defense Delegation's Fatal Flight
A private jet crash near Ankara, carrying Libya's military chief and other officials, claimed all lives on board. The Libyan delegation had been in Turkey for defense talks. The incident, attributed to technical malfunctions, marks a significant loss for Libya as efforts continue to unify its divided military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-12-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 04:07 IST
A private jet crash near Ankara claimed the lives of Libya's military chief and four other officers, along with three crew members, on Tuesday night.
The Libyan delegation was returning from high-level defense talks in Turkey when a suspected technical malfunction on the Falcon 50 business jet caused the catastrophe, according to Libyan and Turkish officials.
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah expressed profound loss, naming the deceased, including Gen Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad. Investigations are ongoing in collaboration with Turkish authorities.
