Left Menu

BMW Group India Launches Monsoon Service Campaign To Ensure Car Safety

BMW Group India has initiated a Monsoon Service Campaign across its dealer network to ensure vehicles are prepared for the rainy season. The campaign features comprehensive inspections and maintenance performed by certified BMW and MINI technicians, along with special promotions and offers for customers.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:25 IST
BMW Group India Launches Monsoon Service Campaign To Ensure Car Safety
AI Generated Representative Image

In a bid to ensure vehicle safety during the monsoon season, BMW Group India has launched a special Monsoon Service Campaign across its expansive dealer network. According to Mr. Daniel Lugonjic, Director of Customer Support, the initiative is designed to keep cars in peak condition, offering thorough inspections and essential upgrades.

This campaign, which provides a complete vehicle check and necessary services, will be conducted by certified BMW and MINI technicians. The service includes checks on windscreen wipers, washer systems, tire conditions, and various other vehicle components to ensure optimal performance in adverse weather conditions.

BMW Group India's Monsoon Service Campaign underscores the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability. Customers are encouraged to book prior appointments to benefit from the comprehensive service and special promotions. The company remains vigilant about advising caution during heavy rains and offers roadside assistance for emergencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024