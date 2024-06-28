BMW Group India Launches Monsoon Service Campaign To Ensure Car Safety

In a bid to ensure vehicle safety during the monsoon season, BMW Group India has launched a special Monsoon Service Campaign across its expansive dealer network. According to Mr. Daniel Lugonjic, Director of Customer Support, the initiative is designed to keep cars in peak condition, offering thorough inspections and essential upgrades.

This campaign, which provides a complete vehicle check and necessary services, will be conducted by certified BMW and MINI technicians. The service includes checks on windscreen wipers, washer systems, tire conditions, and various other vehicle components to ensure optimal performance in adverse weather conditions.

BMW Group India's Monsoon Service Campaign underscores the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability. Customers are encouraged to book prior appointments to benefit from the comprehensive service and special promotions. The company remains vigilant about advising caution during heavy rains and offers roadside assistance for emergencies.

