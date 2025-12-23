Trump's Bold Oil Seizure from Venezuela: Power Struggles & Sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, suggesting it would be wise for Maduro to relinquish power. Amid escalating tensions, the U.S. seized Venezuelan oil and ramped up military activities, including over two dozen strikes against alleged drug trafficking vessels near the nation in recent weeks.

When questioned about his ultimate goal, Trump indicated that removing Maduro from power might be a desired outcome, hinting that the Venezuelan leader would face severe consequences if he continues to resist. The U.S. strategy has further strained relations with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, whom Trump criticized over alleged cocaine production.

Moreover, the U.S. government announced a blockade targeting Venezuelan oil tankers under sanctions, with Trump hinting at keeping or selling the seized oil. As military operations in the region intensify, tensions grow, and Maduro urged respect for each country's internal affairs, aiming to redirect focus onto domestic issues.

