Trump's Tactical Chess: Venezuela's Oil and Power Play

President Trump suggests Venezuelan leader Maduro should step down amidst U.S. military pressure and oil seizure. Over 100 were killed in military actions targeting drug trafficking near Venezuela. Trump's statements also criticized Colombian President Petro and hinted at selling seized Venezuelan oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 06:26 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stepping down would be a wise decision. The U.S. has seized Venezuelan oil recently, with the possibility of selling or keeping it as strategic reserves. An increasingly assertive military posture in the Caribbean and Pacific has led to deadly confrontations, resulting in over 100 fatalities.

At a press conference, Trump stated that removing Maduro might be necessary, but ultimately it is Maduro's choice. Trump warned that any further aggressive moves from Maduro would be unwise. Trump's strategic pressure includes enhancing the U.S. naval presence and sanctioning military actions to curb drug trafficking tied to Venezuela.

The U.S. has implemented a blockade on Venezuelan oil tankers affected by sanctions. Operations by the U.S. Coast Guard have reinforced these prohibitions with recent pursuits of tankers in international waters. Trump's administration also criticized Colombian President Gustavo Petro for his administration's involvement in drug trafficking toward the U.S., escalating diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

