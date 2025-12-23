Left Menu

Egypt's Economic Revival: IMF Unlocks Billions Amid Structural Reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached staff-level agreements on Egypt's loans, potentially releasing $2.5 billion under the Extended Fund Facility and $1.3 billion from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. While inflation and currency shortages have eased, further structural reforms are needed to accelerate state asset divestment.

Updated: 23-12-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 06:29 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a staff-level agreement with Egypt regarding the fifth and sixth reviews under its Extended Fund Facility, potentially releasing around $2.5 billion. This comes as part of efforts to provide Egyptian authorities with more time to meet program objectives.

The IMF also reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the ongoing Resilience and Sustainability Facility, potentially unlocking an additional $1.3 billion for Egypt. The agreements require approval from the IMF's executive board.

In March 2024, Egypt entered into an $8 billion, 46-month deal with the IMF while facing high inflation and foreign currency shortages. Recent stabilization efforts have shown signs of growth, but the IMF stresses the need for accelerated structural reforms, particularly in the divestment of state assets.

