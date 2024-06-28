Railway Safety Wall Collapse Injures Pedestrian Amid Heavy Rains in Thane

A portion of a Railway safety wall collapsed near a platform at Thane station on Friday morning amid rains, injuring a 62-year-old man, civic officials said.

The 60x20 feet wall caved in near Platform No. 2 at the busy train station on the Central Railway route at around 11.45 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The wall fell on a pedestrian who was passing by on an adjacent road, injuring him, he said.

The man, Narendra Koli (62), was rushed to the Kalwa Civic Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, said Tadvi.

Thane Fire Brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel later cleared the debris, he said.

