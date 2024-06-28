Left Menu

Chandigarh Ushers in 24/7 Business Model for Shopkeepers

The Chandigarh administration has approved a 24/7 operation schedule for shops registered under the labour department to boost ease of doing business. Special provisions and safety measures are mandated for female employees willing to work late hours. However, liquor vends and pubs will adhere to their regulated timings.

The Chandigarh administration has greenlit a new initiative allowing shops and commercial establishments registered with the labour department to operate round-the-clock, aiming to enhance business convenience.

According to the order issued on June 25, all registered entities under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1958, can now remain open 24/7 all year round. This measure is designed to simplify labour laws and benefit traders in the region.

While most businesses can enjoy extended hours, liquor vends and bars remain bound by existing excise laws. To ensure the safety of female employees who are willing to work beyond 8 pm, employers must obtain their written consent and provide adequate safety measures, including separate lockers, security, and restrooms. CCTV cameras with a minimum 15-day recording capability are mandatory for safety. Provisions for rest periods and a weekly day off are also stipulated for all employees.

