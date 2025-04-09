Left Menu

Delhi Schools Combat Heat Wave with Innovative Student Safety Measures

As Delhi faces its first heat wave, schools are adopting measures to protect students, including hydrating drinks, indoor activities, and health checkups. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, advising caution. Schools follow Directorate of Education guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:50 IST
Delhi is grappling with its first heat wave of the season, prompting schools across the city to implement measures to shield students from potential health risks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, following a recorded maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. Schools have responded by introducing hydrating drinks and adjusting activities to remain indoors.

Principals have emphasized the importance of hydration and have shifted focus to indoor activities. Additionally, schools are conducting health checkups and are stocked with essential medicines, aligning with the Directorate of Education's advisories to ensure student safety under extreme heat conditions.

