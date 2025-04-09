Delhi Schools Combat Heat Wave with Innovative Student Safety Measures

Delhi is grappling with its first heat wave of the season, prompting schools across the city to implement measures to shield students from potential health risks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, following a recorded maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. Schools have responded by introducing hydrating drinks and adjusting activities to remain indoors.

Principals have emphasized the importance of hydration and have shifted focus to indoor activities. Additionally, schools are conducting health checkups and are stocked with essential medicines, aligning with the Directorate of Education's advisories to ensure student safety under extreme heat conditions.

