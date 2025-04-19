High Alert after Shocking Crime: Safety Measures Intensified

In response to the grievous incident of a 16-year-old girl's gang rape, police authorities have heightened security measures district-wide, placing particular emphasis on identifying and monitoring sensitive locations.

The department plans to propose a new police outpost near Nadrai Bridge to increase response capabilities. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bharti communicated that the process of selecting a site for this outpost has begun, and it will soon be under construction.

Furthermore, the installation of CCTV cameras at designated 'black spots,' deployment of mobile police units, and increased patrols are strategies being employed to deter crime and ensure public safety. The case highlighted the need for immediate action in enhancing community protection.

