High Alert after Shocking Crime: Safety Measures Intensified

Following the recent gang rape of a 16-year-old girl, the police have declared a state of high alert and are taking steps to bolster security in the district. Efforts focus on increased surveillance and establishing a new police outpost. Additional forces and CCTV installations are planned for sensitive areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 19-04-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 01:00 IST
In response to the grievous incident of a 16-year-old girl's gang rape, police authorities have heightened security measures district-wide, placing particular emphasis on identifying and monitoring sensitive locations.

The department plans to propose a new police outpost near Nadrai Bridge to increase response capabilities. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bharti communicated that the process of selecting a site for this outpost has begun, and it will soon be under construction.

Furthermore, the installation of CCTV cameras at designated 'black spots,' deployment of mobile police units, and increased patrols are strategies being employed to deter crime and ensure public safety. The case highlighted the need for immediate action in enhancing community protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

