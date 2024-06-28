German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Bolster India-Germany Trade Relations in Landmark October Visit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit India in October to engage in comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties. Defence cooperation and the ease of doing business are key themes. A significant agreement involving Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is also in the pipeline.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is slated to visit India in October, aiming to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations through extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to German ambassador Philipp Ackermann, the agenda will prioritize improving the ease of doing business in India. The visit, scheduled for the latter half of October, will also delve into enhancing defence cooperation.
Noteworthy is the existing framework agreement between Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd to bid for a lucrative Indian Navy contract. Germany's growing confidence in India's business environment signals a trend of increased investments.
