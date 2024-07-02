JustWravel Shines Bright with Double Honor at MSME Business Awards 2024

In a landmark achievement, JustWravel, India's leading social travel community, has secured two top honors at the MSME Business Awards 2024. The company was recognized as the Best Startup of the Year and Enterprise of The Year within the Travel & Tourism sector.

This accolade marks a significant milestone in JustWravel's ongoing journey, reflecting its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in travel. The awards ceremony, held on June 29, 2024, at Leela Ambience Delhi, was graced by numerous distinguished figures from the business world.

Expressing gratitude, CEO Rohan Verma emphasized that the dual awards are a testament to the collective effort of the dedicated JustWravel team, adventurous travelers, and devoted trip leaders. The company's focus on sustainability continues to make a positive impact while redefining travel experiences for its community.

