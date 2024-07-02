Left Menu

Tier-II Cities: The Emerging Powerhouses of India's Electric Vehicle Market

Demand for electric vehicles is surging in India’s Tier-II cities, which are now poised to become the next significant growth centers for EVs. A BloombergNEF report highlights rising electric two-wheeler and car sales in these cities, with state capitals leading the charge. Financial subsidies will be crucial to further growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:07 IST
Tier-II Cities: The Emerging Powerhouses of India's Electric Vehicle Market
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As demand for electric vehicles surges, India's Tier-II cities are emerging as pivotal markets for EVs. According to a report by BloombergNEF, electric two-wheeler and car sales in many Tier-II cities have surpassed those in metropolitan areas, with state capitals spearheading this growth.

The report, which analyzed data from 207 cities across 10 states, underscores that while Tier-I cities remain the current hubs of EV demand, adoption in Tier-II cities is advancing rapidly. Factors such as a young demographic with disposable income, the presence of EV cab operators, and a greater variety of available EV models are driving this expansion.

However, most Tier-II cities lack a robust EV ride-hailing market, meaning that sales are primarily driven by private purchases. Despite the absence of significant subsidies, electric vehicle sales have remained steady, hinting at untapped potential that could be unlocked with appropriate policy support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024