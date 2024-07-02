Tier-II Cities: The Emerging Powerhouses of India's Electric Vehicle Market

As demand for electric vehicles surges, India's Tier-II cities are emerging as pivotal markets for EVs. According to a report by BloombergNEF, electric two-wheeler and car sales in many Tier-II cities have surpassed those in metropolitan areas, with state capitals spearheading this growth.

The report, which analyzed data from 207 cities across 10 states, underscores that while Tier-I cities remain the current hubs of EV demand, adoption in Tier-II cities is advancing rapidly. Factors such as a young demographic with disposable income, the presence of EV cab operators, and a greater variety of available EV models are driving this expansion.

However, most Tier-II cities lack a robust EV ride-hailing market, meaning that sales are primarily driven by private purchases. Despite the absence of significant subsidies, electric vehicle sales have remained steady, hinting at untapped potential that could be unlocked with appropriate policy support.

