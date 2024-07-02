Left Menu

Tragic Jeep Accident Claims Seven Lives in Western Nepal

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a jeep veered off a hilly road in western Nepal, resulting in the death of seven people, including a child. The accident occurred in Parevachhahara, Madi Rural Municipality, with the vehicle plunging about 400 meters. Eight others sustained injuries.

In a devastating incident on Tuesday, at least seven individuals—including a child—lost their lives in a jeep accident in western Nepal, according to the police.

The fatal crash took place in the region of Parevachhahara, within Madi Rural Municipality. The jeep, traveling from Ghartigaun to Talawang, veered off the road and plummeted approximately 400 meters down a hilly path.

Police reports confirm that seven of the fifteen passengers on board perished, while eight others, including the driver, suffered injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Butawal district. Initial investigations reveal that the accident occurred as the driver attempted to reverse the vehicle after a landslide had obstructed the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

