Tragic Jeep Accident Claims Seven Lives in Western Nepal

In a devastating incident on Tuesday, at least seven individuals—including a child—lost their lives in a jeep accident in western Nepal, according to the police.

The fatal crash took place in the region of Parevachhahara, within Madi Rural Municipality. The jeep, traveling from Ghartigaun to Talawang, veered off the road and plummeted approximately 400 meters down a hilly path.

Police reports confirm that seven of the fifteen passengers on board perished, while eight others, including the driver, suffered injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Butawal district. Initial investigations reveal that the accident occurred as the driver attempted to reverse the vehicle after a landslide had obstructed the road.

