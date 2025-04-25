Federal Judge Halts Key Parts of Trump's Election Executive Order

A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked significant sections of President Donald Trump's executive order designed to introduce new rules on federal elections. The move follows concerns from Democrats and civil rights groups that the order risked undermining voter rights, particularly that of eligible citizens.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington found the administration lacked the power to impose certain directives, such as assessing voter registration citizenship. However, the judge did not obstruct Trump's attempt to influence state policies on mail-in ballots post-election day.

The decision has been celebrated as a "victory" by various groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens. Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department expressed its intent to continue supporting Trump's initiatives in court, amidst ongoing debates over electoral integrity and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)