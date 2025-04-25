Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Key Parts of Trump's Election Executive Order

A U.S. judge has blocked portions of President Trump's executive order that aimed to enforce new federal election rules, citing potential voter disenfranchisement. However, parts of the order concerning mail-in ballots remain upheld. The decision has sparked varied responses from political groups and ongoing legal battles.

Updated: 25-04-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 01:57 IST
A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked significant sections of President Donald Trump's executive order designed to introduce new rules on federal elections. The move follows concerns from Democrats and civil rights groups that the order risked undermining voter rights, particularly that of eligible citizens.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington found the administration lacked the power to impose certain directives, such as assessing voter registration citizenship. However, the judge did not obstruct Trump's attempt to influence state policies on mail-in ballots post-election day.

The decision has been celebrated as a "victory" by various groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens. Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department expressed its intent to continue supporting Trump's initiatives in court, amidst ongoing debates over electoral integrity and governance.

