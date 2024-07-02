Left Menu

Delhi's New Mohalla Bus Scheme Set to Roll Out in Weeks

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that the government will roll out the mohalla bus scheme in 15 to 20 days. These 9-metre-long electric buses aim to improve first-mile and last-mile connectivity. Delhi plans to introduce 2,180 such buses by 2025, with 80% being electric by then.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot today inspected the electric bus depots in Dwarka, announcing that the mohalla bus scheme will be operational in the next 15 to 20 days. These newly introduced 9-metre-long electric buses are designed to solve issues related to first-mile and last-mile connectivity.

In addressing the limitations faced by the 12-metre-long buses due to encroachments, the minister emphasized that the mohalla buses will navigate areas with limited road width efficiently. According to Gahlot, residents will see these buses plying the streets soon, bringing a significant improvement in urban mobility.

By 2025, Delhi aims to have a fleet of 10,480 buses, with 2,180 being mohalla buses and 80% of the total fleet running on electric power. This initiative is part of the Kejriwal government's broader plan to enhance public transport infrastructure in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

