Delhi's New Mohalla Bus Scheme Set to Roll Out in Weeks

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot today inspected the electric bus depots in Dwarka, announcing that the mohalla bus scheme will be operational in the next 15 to 20 days. These newly introduced 9-metre-long electric buses are designed to solve issues related to first-mile and last-mile connectivity.

In addressing the limitations faced by the 12-metre-long buses due to encroachments, the minister emphasized that the mohalla buses will navigate areas with limited road width efficiently. According to Gahlot, residents will see these buses plying the streets soon, bringing a significant improvement in urban mobility.

By 2025, Delhi aims to have a fleet of 10,480 buses, with 2,180 being mohalla buses and 80% of the total fleet running on electric power. This initiative is part of the Kejriwal government's broader plan to enhance public transport infrastructure in the city.

