YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Warns Police Favoring Rival

YSR Congress Party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses police officers of favoring Andhra Pradesh's current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy warns of legal consequences for those aligning against lawful duties, criticizing misuse of police power and highlighting security lapses during his recent visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:10 IST
Former Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/YSRCP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued a warning to police officers whom he claims are showing partiality towards Andhra Pradesh's sitting Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu. Accusing certain officers of forsaking their duties, Reddy compared their actions to those of personal watchmen allied to Naidu.

Reddy expressed that the current government is temporary, and any illicit actions by police officials would lead to severe legal repercussions, including job losses. He cautioned officers against dismissing their responsibilities and acting as Naidu's personal watchmen, emphasizing that they will be held accountable for unlawful actions.

Reddy further alleged that Naidu is using the police for political gains, and claimed the public's dissatisfaction will soon bring about change. His comments came after the YSRCP reported security breaches during Reddy's recent visit to Ramagiri, highlighting safety concerns despite his Z+ security status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

