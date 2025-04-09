Kerala Initiates Special POCSO Wing & Strategic Land Utilization

The Kerala government announced on Wednesday the creation of a specialized wing in the state police to handle cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This move aims to ensure dedicated resources towards handling these sensitive cases efficiently.

In a significant decision by the state Cabinet, 304 new positions, including several high-ranking posts, will be allocated to this special investigation wing. The move aims to strengthen the investigation capabilities, as outlined in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Moreover, the Cabinet meeting led to the approval of the 2025–26 liquor policy and plans for addressing extreme poverty. District collectors will now have the authority to utilize unused properties for landless individuals and families, marking a step forward in resource optimization for social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)