YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Stern Warning to Andhra Police: Allegations of Bias Towards Naidu

In a heated address to the media, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, delivered a sharp warning to police officers accused of partiality towards current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy accused certain officers of abandoning their official responsibilities in favor of aligning themselves with Naidu's political interests, branding their actions as akin to "personal watchmen."

Emphasizing the temporary nature of the current administration, Reddy warned that police officials engaging in illegal activities would face stringent legal repercussions, including job loss. "I'm addressing those police officers currying favor with Chandrababu Naidu while ignoring their duty-bound emblem of the three lions. Naidu's rule is impermanent. Every such officer will be held accountable for unlawful actions," Reddy declared.

Reddy further alleged that Naidu was manipulating police and certain lawmakers to instigate violence. He warned of accountability and consequences. This follows the YSRCP's claims of security lapses during Reddy's recent visit to Ramagiri, where inadequate police presence allegedly endangered his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)