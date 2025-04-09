Trump's Tariff Turmoil: The Global Economic Impact

The global economy is reacting strongly to President Donald Trump's tariffs, which took effect on Wednesday, raising concerns about a potential recession. Major US trading partners have responded with their own import taxes, and the stock market has shown signs of instability.

Trump's tariffs vary by country, imposing significant rates on products from China, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea. Administration officials aim to negotiate these rates, though the process might take months.

Investors traditionally view US Treasury notes as safe, but bond prices have fallen, indicating global apprehension about Trump's trade measures. Key executives in the finance and airline sectors express concerns over the policy's impacts on recession risks and financial forecasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)