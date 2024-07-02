Avenue Supermarts Sees Revenue Surge with Impressive Q1 Growth

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of the popular retail chain D-Mart, has posted impressive financial results for the June quarter. The company reported an 18.36% increase in standalone revenue, totalling Rs 13,711.87 crore, compared to Rs 11,584.44 crore recorded in the same period last year. This information was disclosed in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Tuesday.

The report highlighted that the total number of stores as of June 30 was 371, including one temporarily closed store in Rajkot, Gujarat. Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, D-Mart continues to retail essential home and personal products across several key Indian markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, the National Capital Region, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Additionally, the company noted that the standalone revenue figures for the June quarter are subject to a limited review by statutory auditors. Avenue Supermarts' revenue increase is a significant jump from the Rs 9,806.89 crore reported in the April-June quarter of FY23.

