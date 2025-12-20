Jammu & Kashmir Braces for Snow: Tourism Hopes Amidst Challenges

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is poised for an upcoming heavy snowfall, with comprehensive arrangements in place, as per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He expressed optimism that the expected precipitation would both clear the air and invigorate the winter tourism sector.

During a recent review meeting concerning winter readiness, held on Saturday, Abdullah assessed the preparations in both Jammu and Kashmir. The Meteorological Department predicts significant snowfall in the region's higher altitudes this Sunday.

Despite potential challenges, Abdullah highlighted the eagerness for snowfall following an extended dry period. He assured that essential services like road access, power, and water will be maintained, directing departments to ensure efficient emergency response measures to ease public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)