Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Braces for Snow: Tourism Hopes Amidst Challenges

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated the region is prepared for heavy snowfall, which is anticipated to improve air quality and boost winter tourism. The administration's readiness was discussed in a review meeting. Actions are in place to maintain essential services during the snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:52 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Braces for Snow: Tourism Hopes Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is poised for an upcoming heavy snowfall, with comprehensive arrangements in place, as per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He expressed optimism that the expected precipitation would both clear the air and invigorate the winter tourism sector.

During a recent review meeting concerning winter readiness, held on Saturday, Abdullah assessed the preparations in both Jammu and Kashmir. The Meteorological Department predicts significant snowfall in the region's higher altitudes this Sunday.

Despite potential challenges, Abdullah highlighted the eagerness for snowfall following an extended dry period. He assured that essential services like road access, power, and water will be maintained, directing departments to ensure efficient emergency response measures to ease public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025