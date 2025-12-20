Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Unveils Measures to Combat Human-Wildlife Conflict

In a decisive move to tackle the escalating human-wildlife conflicts in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared a series of interventions encompassing the installation of solar fencing and sensor-based alert systems.

Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed plans to establish wildlife sterilisation (animal birth control) centres across every district and create rehabilitation centres for affected animals at the district level. These measures aim to safeguard agricultural and horticultural crops as well as human life from wildlife threats.

Dhami also emphasized granting more powers to forest officers under the Central Wildlife Protection Act, ensuring a swift response to conflicts. Supporting these efforts, an extra Rs 5 crore has been allocated for essential resources, with necessary legal amendments planned to facilitate effective action.

