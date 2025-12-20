Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Unveils Measures to Combat Human-Wildlife Conflict

In response to rising human-wildlife conflicts, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces measures including solar fencing, wildlife sterilization centers, and rehabilitation centers, supported by additional funding for equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:53 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Unveils Measures to Combat Human-Wildlife Conflict
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle the escalating human-wildlife conflicts in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared a series of interventions encompassing the installation of solar fencing and sensor-based alert systems.

Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed plans to establish wildlife sterilisation (animal birth control) centres across every district and create rehabilitation centres for affected animals at the district level. These measures aim to safeguard agricultural and horticultural crops as well as human life from wildlife threats.

Dhami also emphasized granting more powers to forest officers under the Central Wildlife Protection Act, ensuring a swift response to conflicts. Supporting these efforts, an extra Rs 5 crore has been allocated for essential resources, with necessary legal amendments planned to facilitate effective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025