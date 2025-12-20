Lt. Governor Sinha Calls for Enhanced Prison Surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha urged for improved monitoring and surveillance of prisons across Jammu and Kashmir, stressing this need during a high-level departmental meeting held at Lok Bhavan.

The review covered budgets and expenditures tied to various sub-departments and ongoing projects, including the cyber division's establishment and high-security prison development.

Emphasizing speed and coordination, Sinha instructed officials to advance significant projects and enhance preparedness and efficiency within the home department's framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)