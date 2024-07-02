Capgemini Commits Rs 1,000 Crore to New State-of-the-Art Facility in Chennai

Global IT service provider, Capgemini, announced a significant investment of Rs 1,000 crore to establish a new state-of-the-art facility in Chennai. Slated for completion by April 2027, the 5,000-seat establishment will span six lakh sq ft, promoting an engaging and collaborative work environment equipped with advanced engineering labs and customer experience centers.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, highlighted that the new technology facility underscores the quality of local talent and aligns with the state's ambition of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. Complementing this, Capgemini has pledged an additional Rs 3 crore for the advancement of neighboring government-run schools.

Vijay Chandramohan, Vice President and Head of Corporate Real Estate Services for APAC and Middle East at Capgemini, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation, sustainable growth, and community well-being. The new campus will feature wellness centers, town halls, gymnasiums, and a cafeteria, aiming to enhance employee well-being and foster a conducive work environment.

