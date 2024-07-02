Left Menu

Capgemini Commits Rs 1,000 Crore to New State-of-the-Art Facility in Chennai

Global IT service provider Capgemini is investing Rs 1,000 crore in constructing a new state-of-the-art facility in Chennai. The development, to be completed by April 2027, aims to foster local talent, promote sustainable practices, and support Tamil Nadu's vision of a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:46 IST
Capgemini Commits Rs 1,000 Crore to New State-of-the-Art Facility in Chennai
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Global IT service provider, Capgemini, announced a significant investment of Rs 1,000 crore to establish a new state-of-the-art facility in Chennai. Slated for completion by April 2027, the 5,000-seat establishment will span six lakh sq ft, promoting an engaging and collaborative work environment equipped with advanced engineering labs and customer experience centers.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, highlighted that the new technology facility underscores the quality of local talent and aligns with the state's ambition of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. Complementing this, Capgemini has pledged an additional Rs 3 crore for the advancement of neighboring government-run schools.

Vijay Chandramohan, Vice President and Head of Corporate Real Estate Services for APAC and Middle East at Capgemini, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation, sustainable growth, and community well-being. The new campus will feature wellness centers, town halls, gymnasiums, and a cafeteria, aiming to enhance employee well-being and foster a conducive work environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024