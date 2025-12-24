Strengthening Self-Reliance: President Murmu's Call to Action

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday underlined the critical need to back the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by bolstering indigenous production and strengthening local supply chains.

Speaking to Indian Defence Accounts Service officers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she advised leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics for evidence-based financial decisions, emphasizing integrity as they handle high-value strategic roles.

Murmu highlighted the need for transparency and accountability amidst evolving security challenges, urging officers to support a resilient defence ecosystem and contribute to national development and security through efficient financial practices.

