Left Menu

Strengthening Self-Reliance: President Murmu's Call to Action

President Droupadi Murmu urges support for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', emphasizing local production and supply chain enhancement. Addressing Defence Accounts Service officers, she stresses integrity, technological adaptation, and smart decision-making to fortify the nation's defence and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:57 IST
Strengthening Self-Reliance: President Murmu's Call to Action
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday underlined the critical need to back the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by bolstering indigenous production and strengthening local supply chains.

Speaking to Indian Defence Accounts Service officers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she advised leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics for evidence-based financial decisions, emphasizing integrity as they handle high-value strategic roles.

Murmu highlighted the need for transparency and accountability amidst evolving security challenges, urging officers to support a resilient defence ecosystem and contribute to national development and security through efficient financial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025