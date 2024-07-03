Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises to Launch Rs 1,100 Crore Residential Project in Bengaluru

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises is set to develop a residential project in Bengaluru's Tumkur Road with a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore. This joint development, spread across 8 acres, aims to cater to the strong demand in the real estate market. Brigade Group is a leading property developer in South India.

In a significant move, realty firm Brigade Enterprises announced plans on Wednesday to roll out a residential project on Bengaluru's Tumkur Road, boasting a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

The regulatory filing revealed this joint development project, covering 8 acres, amid growing demand in the real estate sector.

Brigade Group, established in 1986, stands as one of India's foremost property developers, with a diverse portfolio that includes housing, office, retail, and hotel projects across South India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

