Jawaharlal Nehru Port Logs Significant Growth in Container Traffic

Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the country's premier container port, announced a significant 10.60% year-on-year growth in container traffic for the April-June quarter, handling 1,688,145 TEUs. This is an increase from 1,526,145 TEUs in the first quarter of 2023-24, according to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

In June 2024 alone, JNPA managed 567,392 TEUs, representing a 19.11% rise compared to the 476,350 TEUs recorded in June the previous year. Additionally, the number of containers handled through rakes in June stood at 86,333 TEUs, up by 17.13% from 73,707 TEUs in June 2023, as per the port's data.

Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Chairman of JNPA, emphasized that this growth is part of ongoing efforts to reduce logistics costs and improve EXIM efficiency. The facility also received cabinet approval for the Vadhvan mega port project, expected to revolutionize the Indian maritime sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)