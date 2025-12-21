Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

A report, prepared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in partnership with the World Bank, the United Nations Statistical Commission, and national statistical offices across more than 175 economies, explains how the world measures and compares economic size and living standards. At its center is the International Comparison Program (ICP), a global statistical effort that produces purchasing power parities (PPPs). These PPPs adjust for differences in price levels between countries, allowing economies to be compared on what people can actually buy, rather than on volatile currency exchange rates. The report argues that without PPPs, global economic comparisons are often misleading, especially for developing regions.

Why Exchange Rates Can Be Misleading

Gross domestic product (GDP) is the most common way to measure an economy’s size, but comparing GDP across countries is not straightforward. GDP is calculated in local currencies, and converting it into a common currency using market exchange rates can distort reality. Exchange rates are influenced by financial markets, speculation, and capital flows, not by domestic prices. As a result, an economy can appear to shrink or grow simply because its currency weakens or strengthens. The report uses examples such as Japan to show how exchange-rate-based GDP can fall even when real production and living standards are stable. PPPs correct this problem by reflecting the relative cost of goods and services in each country, providing a more stable and realistic basis for comparison.

Asia and the Pacific’s True Economic Weight

When GDP is measured using PPPs, Asia and the Pacific emerge as the world’s largest economic region. In 2021, the region accounted for nearly 45% of global GDP in real terms, far higher than its share measured using exchange rates. The People’s Republic of China was the world’s largest economy in PPP terms, followed by the United States and India, while Japan and Indonesia ranked among the global top ten. Together, these four economies produced nearly one-third of total world output. The report stresses that this is not just a statistical curiosity but a reflection of where real production and consumption are taking place in the global economy.

Living Standards, Inequality, and Growth

Despite its large economic size, Asia and the Pacific remain highly diverse. Living standards vary widely, from very high-income economies such as Singapore and Brunei Darussalam to lower-income economies where per capita incomes remain modest. However, the report finds encouraging signs. Income inequality between economies in the region has declined over the past decade, with poorer economies gradually catching up in real terms. The region has also been the main driver of global growth. Between 2011 and 2021, Asia and the Pacific generated about two-thirds of worldwide economic growth and accounted for more than half of global investment. Its generally lower price levels have also helped keep consumer prices down in advanced economies by supplying competitively priced goods.

Building Better Data for Better Policy

Beyond presenting results, the report highlights Asia and the Pacific’s role in improving how the world measures economies. Under ADB’s leadership, the region has contributed major methodological innovations to the ICP, including better ways to compare government services and housing costs across countries with very different conditions. The report also highlights research on poverty-specific PPPs, which focus on the prices faced by poor households rather than national averages. These advances matter because PPPs are used to set global poverty lines, track the Sustainable Development Goals, measure inequality, and allocate international resources. The report concludes that the ICP is not just a technical exercise but a global public good. As Asia and the Pacific continue to shape global growth, accurate and comparable economic data will be essential for understanding how economies perform and how people actually live.