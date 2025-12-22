Trump Administration Shakes Up US Diplomatic Corps

The Trump administration is making a significant reshuffle in the diplomatic arena, recalling nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial and senior embassy posts. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda by ensuring personnel fully supportive of the strategy are in place abroad.

This sweeping change affects chief missions in at least 29 countries, as informed by State Department officials last week, who noted these diplomats initially began their terms under Biden. Although they survived an initial political appointee purge in Trump's second term, notifications of their imminent departures were received on Wednesday.

Despite the removals, affected diplomats are not losing their foreign service jobs but will be returning to Washington for other roles if desired. According to a State Department statement, the recall process is a standard procedure, reinforcing an ambassador's role as a personal representative of the president. Africa, with diplomats from 13 nations being recalled, is particularly impacted.