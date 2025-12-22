High-Stakes Talks in Florida: Striving for Peace in Ukraine
U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials convened in Florida to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. The discussions, led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, emphasized a united strategic approach. Despite progress on security guarantees for Kyiv, Russia's acceptance of the terms remains uncertain.
Talks between U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials in Florida aimed to end Russia's war in Ukraine, focusing on a strategic alignment of positions, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. These meetings were described as productive, complementing separate talks with Russian negotiators.
U.S. President Donald Trump is urging for a swift resolution, but Russia seeks to retain seized Ukrainian areas. Ukrainian officials refuse to concede territory. Recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy and Ukraine's senior representative focused on crafting a unified strategic approach.
U.S. safety assurances to Kyiv have seen progress, yet Russia's agreement with the terms remains unclear. The multi-nation discussions centered on a U.S.-drafted 20-point plan, security frameworks, and revitalizing Ukraine's economy to ensure post-conflict prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
