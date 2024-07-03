India Advocates for Higher Spice Standards at Rome's Codex Meet

India has endorsed bolstering quality standards for a range of spices, including small cardamom, vanilla, and turmeric, at the global Codex Alimentarius Commission assembly held in Rome, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Represented by G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), India participated in the 86th session of the Executive Committee (CCEXEC) of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters from July 1-5.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission, established by FAO and the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to protect consumer health and promote fair practices in food trade. The executive committee is pivotal in reviewing new proposals and overseeing standards development.

During the session, India strongly advocated for the advancement of standards development for several spices, which is crucial for a significant spice producer and exporter like India. This move is expected to facilitate smoother international trade.

India also supported the progression of standards for named vegetable oils and guidelines for the control of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli. Additionally, India championed safe water reuse in food production and packaging.

Highlighting its dedication to addressing climate change and environmental protection, India shared its positive experience with FSSAI's guidelines on recycling post-consumer PET for food contact applications, which received commendation from committee members.

India's active participation in the Codex Alimentarius executive committee underscores its commitment to establishing strong food safety standards and promoting fair global trade practices, reflecting its important role in the international food industry.

