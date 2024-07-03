Lead Change at Guwahati International Airport Amidst Anonymous Communications

In a significant development, Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer (CAO) of Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL), has stepped down from his post. His resignation follows several anonymous communications regarding certain developments at the terminal.

The company promptly appointed Ashwin Noronha, previously the Chief Operating Officer at Mumbai International Airport Ltd, as the new CAO of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI). Commenting on his departure, Baruah stated, "I have done my bit for the development of Guwahati Airport to the best of my ability. I decide to move on as someone is there to lead the airport now."

This leadership change comes at a critical time for the airport, which is in the midst of constructing a new international terminal. Set to be completed by mid-2025 at a cost exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, the new terminal aims to handle increased passenger traffic substantially. According to Baruah, the Guwahati Airport processed over five lakh passengers in May 2024, reflecting a 15% increase from the corresponding month in 2023.

