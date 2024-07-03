Vedanta Ltd Announces Rise in Aluminium, Zinc, and Steel Production in June Quarter

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise in production of aluminum, zinc, iron ore, and steel in the June quarter. However, the production of mined metal at overseas locations and oil and gas dropped during the quarter.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said aluminum output grew 3 percent to 596,000 tonnes in the first quarter over the year-ago period. At Zinc India, saleable metal output rose to 262,000 tonnes from 260,000 tonnes. Conversely, at Zinc International, mined metal output dropped to 38,000 tonnes from 68,000 tonnes in the first quarter of FY24. Oil and gas output decreased by 17 percent to 112,400 average daily gross operated production (boepd), down from 134,900 boepd a year earlier. Saleable iron ore production increased to 1.3 million tonnes from 1.2 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The total saleable steel production rose 10 percent to 356,000 tonnes, while power sales grew 13 percent to 4,791 million units from 4,256 million units in the April-June period of the last financial year. Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies with operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminum, and power.

