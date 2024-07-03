Left Menu

Vedanta Ltd Announces Rise in Aluminium, Zinc, and Steel Production in June Quarter

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd reported increased production of aluminium, zinc, iron ore, and steel for the June quarter. However, the company's overseas mined metal and oil & gas output saw declines. Aluminium production rose by 3%, with Zinc India and iron ore also seeing increases, while Zinc International and oil & gas outputs decreased.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:47 IST
Vedanta Ltd Announces Rise in Aluminium, Zinc, and Steel Production in June Quarter
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise in production of aluminum, zinc, iron ore, and steel in the June quarter. However, the production of mined metal at overseas locations and oil and gas dropped during the quarter.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said aluminum output grew 3 percent to 596,000 tonnes in the first quarter over the year-ago period. At Zinc India, saleable metal output rose to 262,000 tonnes from 260,000 tonnes. Conversely, at Zinc International, mined metal output dropped to 38,000 tonnes from 68,000 tonnes in the first quarter of FY24. Oil and gas output decreased by 17 percent to 112,400 average daily gross operated production (boepd), down from 134,900 boepd a year earlier. Saleable iron ore production increased to 1.3 million tonnes from 1.2 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The total saleable steel production rose 10 percent to 356,000 tonnes, while power sales grew 13 percent to 4,791 million units from 4,256 million units in the April-June period of the last financial year. Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies with operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminum, and power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024