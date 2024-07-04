EIB Provides €37.5M Venture Debt to Nyxoah for Sleep Apnea Treatment Development

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has extended €37.5 million in venture debt financing to Nyxoah, a Belgian medical-technology company focused on developing treatments for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This funding supports Nyxoah's innovative efforts to combat OSA, the most prevalent sleep disordered breathing condition globally, associated with heightened risks of mortality and cardiovascular issues. Nyxoah's flagship solution, the Genio system, offers a patient-centered, leadless, and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot emphasized Belgium's leadership in life sciences and med tech innovation, highlighting the EIB's role in nurturing this sector's growth. "Nyxoah's pioneering approach represents a significant advancement, and we look forward to its continued progress in benefitting patients worldwide," he stated.

Nyxoah CEO Olivier Taelman expressed gratitude for the EIB's support and confidence in their technology. He noted that this financing, coupled with recent equity funding of EUR 48.5 million, will accelerate Genio's commercialization in the U.S. and Europe, expand production capacity, and sustain ongoing innovation efforts.

The €37.5 million facility from the EIB is structured into three tranches: €10 million for the first tranche, €13.75 million each for the second and third tranches, with disbursement contingent upon specific conditions. This venture debt arrangement leverages the InvestEU Life Sciences programme guarantee, tailored to meet the financing needs of rapidly growing innovative companies like Nyxoah.