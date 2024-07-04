Left Menu

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's six-largest jewelry retailer, has inaugurated its second UK showroom in Leicester. The move is part of a broader expansion strategy that includes new locations in Southall, Wembley, Birmingham, and Manchester. The retailer emphasized its commitment to responsible sourcing and ESG initiatives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's sixth-largest jewellery retailer, marked a significant milestone by opening its second UK showroom in Leicester on Thursday. The 2,000-square-foot store, located on Belgrave Road's Golden Mile, was inaugurated by Leicester City Mayor Peter Soulsby.

Showcasing over 20,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries, the store aims to cater to various wear categories including bridal and office, according to a company statement.

Entering the UK market a year ago with its first store in London, Malabar Gold plans immediate expansions in Southall, Wembley, Birmingham, and Manchester, Managing Director of International Operations Shamlal Ahamed disclosed. The retailer is targeting the UK's vibrant Indian sub-continent community, known for its appreciation of handcrafted Indian jewellery.

Malabar Gold's growth strategy focuses on solidifying its presence in existing markets and exploring new territories such as South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey, and New Zealand. The company underscores its commitment to responsible sourcing by utilizing LBMA-certified bullion and conflict-free diamonds. Additionally, 5 per cent of net profits are allocated towards ESG initiatives in each country of operation.

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

