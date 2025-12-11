Australia's Bold Move: Age Restriction Ban on Under-16s Sparks Global Reactions

In a groundbreaking move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the new ban restricting individuals under 16 from accessing major social media platforms. The legislation, which took effect with strong bipartisan support, has stirred both local and global reactions, setting a precedent for other countries to consider.

The ban targets 10 major platforms, including TikTok, Meta's Instagram, and Alphabet's YouTube, requiring them to block underage users or face hefty fines. Although the rollout has faced practical hurdles, Albanese believes it will ultimately benefit young Australians by fostering better educational and social outcomes.

Reactions to the ban have been mixed, with endorsements from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and criticism from the United Nations children's agency UNICEF. The legislation's impact on the internet landscape is significant, prompting increased interest in VPN services and the potential for shifts in app popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)