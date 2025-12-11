U.S.-Japan Show of Force Amid Rising Tensions with China

In a significant display of military solidarity, U.S. nuclear-capable B-52 bombers conducted operations over the Sea of Japan alongside six Japanese fighter jets, as reported by Tokyo on Thursday. This maneuver comes after Chinese and Russian joint military drills near Japan and South Korea.

Both Japan and the United States emphasized their commitment to maintaining the current regional dynamics, refusing any unilateral forceful changes. The Japanese Defense Ministry announced that the U.S. bombers and Japanese jets executed their mission on Wednesday in a united front against potential adversarial moves.

Regional tensions continue to escalate following recent comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a hypothetical Chinese offensive on Taiwan. This situation is further strained by China's claims over Taiwan, posing a complex geopolitical challenge for Japan.