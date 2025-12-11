Left Menu

Guyana Flags Unauthorized Use by Seized Venezuelan Oil Tanker

Guyana's maritime authority condemned the false use of its flag by the seized Venezuelan oil tanker, Skipper. The vessel, wrongly flying Guyana's colors, was detained by the U.S. government. Guyana plans to act against this trend of unauthorized maritime practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 11-12-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 07:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Guyana's maritime authority recently expressed its disapproval as the U.S. seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, Skipper, falsely flying the Guyanese flag. This action highlights a growing concern over unauthorized vessels misusing national symbols.

The Maritime Administration Department has noted an increasing trend of vessels using the Guyanese flag without proper registration, calling it a concerning pattern that needs to be addressed.

In response, the authority, informed by the U.S. government's seizure of the tanker, plans decisive action to curb the unauthorized use of the nation's maritime identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

