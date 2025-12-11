Left Menu

Separation Sparks: STC Seizes Oil-Rich Regions in Yemen

The UAE-backed separatist group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has taken control of oil-rich areas in Yemen's south, disrupting a fragile political arrangement. This move adds complexity to Yemen's civil war and threatens stability in the Persian Gulf region, as the STC strengthens its negotiating power for future peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 11-12-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 07:20 IST
The Southern Transitional Council (STC), a UAE-backed separatist faction, has notably advanced its control over crucial oil provinces in southern Yemen, upending the existing political dynamics in the region.

The capture of Hadramout and Mahra provinces, along with key oil facilities, notably escalates the conflict in Yemen, potentially altering power balances and influencing future negotiations.

While Saudi and UAE interests appear increasingly divergent, the STC's moves highlight ongoing tensions and the complexity of regional alliances in the broader context of Yemen's protracted civil war.

