Separation Sparks: STC Seizes Oil-Rich Regions in Yemen

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), a UAE-backed separatist faction, has notably advanced its control over crucial oil provinces in southern Yemen, upending the existing political dynamics in the region.

The capture of Hadramout and Mahra provinces, along with key oil facilities, notably escalates the conflict in Yemen, potentially altering power balances and influencing future negotiations.

While Saudi and UAE interests appear increasingly divergent, the STC's moves highlight ongoing tensions and the complexity of regional alliances in the broader context of Yemen's protracted civil war.

