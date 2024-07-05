Left Menu

BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT Launched in India: Classic Bikes with Modern Tech

BMW has launched the all-new R 12 nineT and R 12 motorcycles in India, available from September 2024. These models combine classic design with modern technology, featuring a 1,170 cc Boxer engine, advanced riding modes, and customizable options. Prices start at INR 19,90,000 for the R 12 and INR 20,90,000 for the R 12 nineT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:09 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Gurugram, Haryana, India - BMW India has officially launched the all-new R 12 nineT and R 12 motorcycles, marking a blend of classic aesthetics and modern performance technology.

Set for deliveries starting September 2024, these models offer a retro roadster and cruiser design, powered by a 1,170 cc Boxer engine, and come with advanced features like Headlight Pro and keyless ride as standard.

With ex-showroom prices at INR 19,90,000 for the R 12 and INR 20,90,000 for the R 12 nineT, BMW aims to captivate both purist and dynamic riders in urban and cruising settings alike.

