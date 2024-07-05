BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT Launched in India: Classic Bikes with Modern Tech

Gurugram, Haryana, India - BMW India has officially launched the all-new R 12 nineT and R 12 motorcycles, marking a blend of classic aesthetics and modern performance technology.

Set for deliveries starting September 2024, these models offer a retro roadster and cruiser design, powered by a 1,170 cc Boxer engine, and come with advanced features like Headlight Pro and keyless ride as standard.

With ex-showroom prices at INR 19,90,000 for the R 12 and INR 20,90,000 for the R 12 nineT, BMW aims to captivate both purist and dynamic riders in urban and cruising settings alike.