Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Mixed U.S. Jobs Data and Political Developments

Euro zone bond yields dropped as U.S. job growth in June exceeded expectations but was revised down for May. Wage growth also fell, fueling expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Meanwhile, bond yields across Germany, France, and Italy showed changes, influenced by political and economic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:23 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Mixed U.S. Jobs Data and Political Developments
AI Generated Representative Image

Euro zone bond yields dipped on Friday as U.S. job growth data for June showed higher-than-expected figures, but May's numbers were revised downward, reinforcing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this year.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by 206,000 in June, surpassing the 190,000 anticipated by economists. However, May's figures were adjusted from an initial estimate of 272,000 down to 218,000. Additionally, wage growth year-on-year fell to 3.9% in June from 4.1% in May.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, considered a benchmark for the euro zone, decreased by 3 basis points to 2.554%, while France's and Italy's bond yields also saw declines. Mounting political developments, including France's election and the UK's general election outcomes, further influenced market reactions.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024