Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Mixed U.S. Jobs Data and Political Developments

Euro zone bond yields dipped on Friday as U.S. job growth data for June showed higher-than-expected figures, but May's numbers were revised downward, reinforcing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this year.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by 206,000 in June, surpassing the 190,000 anticipated by economists. However, May's figures were adjusted from an initial estimate of 272,000 down to 218,000. Additionally, wage growth year-on-year fell to 3.9% in June from 4.1% in May.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, considered a benchmark for the euro zone, decreased by 3 basis points to 2.554%, while France's and Italy's bond yields also saw declines. Mounting political developments, including France's election and the UK's general election outcomes, further influenced market reactions.