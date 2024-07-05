Chandrababu Naidu Unveils Vision for Andhra Pradesh: From Reconstruction to Global Recognition
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh set an ambitious five-year plan to put the state on the global map. Emphasizing the need for central government support and ensuring a business-friendly environment, Naidu addressed concerns of investors and outlined plans for infrastructure development and skill training.
In a bold move to elevate Andhra Pradesh's global standing, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday detailed a transformative five-year roadmap.
Concluding a two-day capital visit, Naidu, a pivotal ally of the NDA, highlighted the necessity of central government collaboration in the state's post-bifurcation revival. He assured that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) prioritizes development over political leverage.
Addressing investor anxieties regarding the state's political climate, Naidu pledged robust action against opposition disruptions, signaling a commitment to fostering a business-friendly atmosphere. Key infrastructure projects, including a new secretariat and the Amaravati capital city, are poised for swift completion. Moreover, a skill census will align human capital with industry needs.
