Lutyens' Delhi Set for Major Infrastructure Overhaul

Lutyens' Delhi will undergo significant infrastructure improvements, including modernizing power lines and water systems. The New Delhi Municipal Council plans to implement the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme to update decades-old equipment. Proposals aim to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply aligned with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:20 IST
In a major infrastructure upgrade initiative, Lutyens' Delhi is set to see a comprehensive overhaul of its power and water supply systems starting in the new year. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced plans targeting ageing power lines, outdated transformers, and leaking water pipes to ensure seamless services.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vice-Chairperson of NDMC, unveiled the ambitious proposals that align with the Centre's Viksit Bharat @2047 vision. A key aspect is the modernization of the electricity network under the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, addressing equipment dating back to the pre-Independence era.

Additional projects include replacing antiquated infrastructure with modern systems, enhancing water supply with new pipelines and facilities, and enhancing financial aid for SC and ST employees. These proposals are anticipated to gain consensus in January, promising enhanced civic service reliability for residents and visitors in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

