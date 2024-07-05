Ministry Predicts 27% Surge in Kharif Onion Cultivation

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has projected a 27 per cent increase in the area under kharif onion sowing compared to last year. This growth is attributed to favourable monsoon rains and timely weather conditions benefiting a range of kharif crops like onions, tomatoes, and potatoes.

In collaboration with State Governments, the Ministry of Agriculture aims to achieve a sowing target of 3.61 lakh hectares for kharif onions this year. Karnataka, the leading state in kharif onion production, has already sown 30 per cent of its targeted 1.50 lakh hectares. Sowing is also progressing well in other major producing states.

Currently, the domestic market is being supplied with rabi-2024 onions harvested between March and May. The production estimate for rabi-2024 is pegged at 191 lakh tonnes, sufficient to meet the domestic demand of about 17 lakh tonnes per month.

Despite a slight dip in rabi-2024 production compared to the previous year, supply remains stable due to controlled exports and optimal weather conditions, which have minimized storage losses. The steady supply has kept onion prices moderated, as more rabi onions are entering the market alongside monsoon rains boosting mandi prices.

Onions are harvested in three seasons: rabi (March-May), kharif (September-November), and late kharif (January-February). The rabi season contributes around 70 per cent of total onion production, while kharif and late kharif account for the remaining 30 per cent. The kharif onion crop is crucial for price stability during gaps between rabi and peak kharif harvests.

Potato cultivation, mainly a rabi activity, also sees notable activity during the kharif season in states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. The Ministry forecasts a 12 per cent increase in kharif potato cultivation area over last year.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have nearly achieved their sowing targets, with substantial progress reported from Karnataka and other states. Cold storage of 273.2 lakh tonnes of rabi potatoes has ensured a steady supply throughout the year, stabilizing market prices based on the release rates from storage.

The kharif tomato sowing area has also expanded from 2.67 lakh hectares last year to a targeted 2.72 lakh hectares this year. Crop conditions are reportedly excellent in major producing regions like Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and Kolar in Karnataka, where harvesting has already started and is expected to reach markets soon. Feedback indicates a significant improvement in yield over last year.

Overall, the increase in kharif tomato cultivation is notable in key states such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.