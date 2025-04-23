Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Senior Citizens in Maharashtra
A tragic road accident in Latur, Maharashtra resulted in the death of three men, including two senior citizens. The crash involved a truck and a car. The lone survivor is in critical condition receiving treatment.
In a tragic turn of events, a fatal accident claimed the lives of three men in Maharashtra's Latur district. The crash, which involved a truck and a car, took place on Wednesday during an overtaking attempt.
According to police reports, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. near Karadkhel Phata in Udgir tehsil. Among the deceased are Yadav Tulshiram Kale, 58, Vitthal Baburao Yachawad, 77, and Babruwan Maruti Mekhale, 73.
In an unfortunate outcome, Huzur Dulakha Pathan, 56, was critically injured and is currently under medical care at a hospital in Udgir after initial treatment at a primary health centre.
